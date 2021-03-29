J&J in deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to African Union member states

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that its unit, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The company said that the delivery of these vaccines to the African Union's 55 member states will begin in the third quarter of 2021.

