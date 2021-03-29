Left Menu

Merkel blames German 'perfectionism' for current virus woes

With the exception of Denmark they are all grappling with the same problems, in part from a much more difficult position. We also need to voice a bit of courage and strength, she said.Germanys disease control agency on Monday reported 9,872 newly confirmed cases in the past day, and 43 deaths.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 13:33 IST
Merkel blames German 'perfectionism' for current virus woes
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has blamed her country's difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic — from the slow vaccine rollout to the back-and-forth over lockdown rules — on "a tendency toward perfectionism" and called for greater flexibility to tackle the latest surge in cases.

In a lengthy television interview with public broadcaster ARD late Sunday, Merkel acknowledged that mistakes were made by her government, including on plans for an Easter lockdown.

The long-time leader also expressed frustration over the actions of some of Germany's state governors, including members of her own party, who have resisted tougher restrictions they had previously agreed to.

But Merkel, who is not running again in September's national election, said she stands by her pledge to offer every adult a vaccine by the end of the summer, and insisted Germany still compares well with most of its neighbors.

"Perhaps we're very perfectionist at times and want to do everything right, because obviously whoever makes a mistake always faces quite a lot of public criticism," Merkel said.

"But there needs to be flexibility, too," she added. "That, I believe, is an attribute that we as Germans perhaps need to learn a little bit more, alongside our tendency toward perfectionism." As an example, she cited the need for doctors and vaccine centers to have listed on hand of people who are willing to receive shots left over at the end of the day. So far, Germany has vaccinated far fewer people than Britain, the United States or Israel.

With recent opinion polls showing falling support for her government, Merkel urged Germans not to become overwhelmed by despair.

"We have a difficult situation,'' she said. "But look at our neighbors. With the exception of Denmark they are all grappling with the same problems, in part from a much more difficult position." "We also need to voice a bit of courage and strength,'' she said.

Germany's disease control agency on Monday reported 9,872 newly confirmed cases in the past day and 43 deaths. Since the start of the outbreak, the country of 83 million has recorded almost 2.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 75,913 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Ashwin, Axar, Hetmyer assemble at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals team hotel in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The players will be in quarantine for one ...

Increase in balances in accounts of 3 J-K depts due to improper planning, other factors: CAG

There was an increase in accumulated balances in 1,138 bank accounts of three departments in Jammu and Kashmir between 2014 and 2019 due to factors such as improper planning and undisbursed funds for relief or compensation to victims of mil...

BJP worker's mother succumbs to injuries sustained in 'TMC attack' in Bengal

The BJP on Monday claimed that an 82-year-old woman, a party workers mother, succumbed to her injuries sustained during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta area of West Bengals North 24 Parganas district last month.BJP worke...

Hong Kong stocks flat as tech retreat offsets China industrials' earnings cheer

Hong Kong shares ended flat on Monday, as a retreat in IT stocks offset gains for energy firms, after Chinese industrial firms posted upbeat annual earnings. The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 28,338.30, while the China Enterprises Index ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021