Philippines reports record daily rise of 10,016 coronavirus cases

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 731,894, while confirmed deaths reached 13,186, including 16 more casualties on Monday. Most of the new cases are in the congested capital region, a conglomeration of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, which returned to stricter restrictions on Monday.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 29-03-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 13:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines' health ministry on Monday recorded 10,016 new coronavirus infections, the country's third record daily spike in cases over the past five days. In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 731,894, while confirmed deaths reached 13,186, including 16 more casualties on Monday.

Most of the new cases are in the congested capital region, a conglomeration of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, which returned to stricter restrictions on Monday. Hospitals' intensive care and isolation bed capacity have reached critical levels, government data showed.

