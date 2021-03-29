Russia's RDIF signs deal to produce Sputnik V vaccine in China

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund and China's Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech have agreed to produce over 60 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in China, RDIF said on Monday.

RDIF, which is marketing Sputnik V globally, said that commercial production was due to start in May.

