Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Mexico deaths likely to be 60% higher than confirmed toll

Mexico's death toll from the pandemic is likely to be at least 60% higher than the confirmed number, putting it in excess of 300,000, according to government data. Updated figures on excess mortality in a table published by Mexico's Health Ministry showed that by the end of the sixth week of this year, 294,287 fatalities "associated with COVID-19" had been registered on death certificates in Mexico.

That was 61.4% higher than the confirmed death toll of 182,301 given as a comparison in the same table. English lockdown measures ease

England's stay-at-home lockdown order ended on Monday with people allowed to meet up outside in groups of six for the first time in nearly three months, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution due to rising cases in Europe. Johnson announced a third national lockdown in England on Jan. 4, but has said he plans to proceed with a "cautious and irreversible" route out of restrictions, underpinned by a quick roll-out of vaccines.

That contrasts with much of Europe, with Germany and France among countries contending with a third wave of infections and hospitalisations. All options on the table, French minister says

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that health conditions were worsening during a third wave of the pandemic in France and "all options are on the table" to protect the public. Le Maire also told France Info radio that the country should avoid adopting stricter restriction measures for as long as it could, and ruled out changing the list of shops and businesses that have been allowed to stay open.

"This list will not change," Le Maire said. "Today sending the signal that we would reopen some businesses while the situation deteriorates, it's not in the country's interest." Hong Kong to reopen pools and beaches

Hong Kong will ease some restrictions, the government said on Monday, allowing swimming pools and beaches to open and shortening quarantine for some international arrivals to 14 days from 21. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a press briefing that local infections had come down considerably, giving the administration room to relax some measures.

Beaches and swimming pools would reopen from April 1, while religious gatherings could resume with maximum capacity of 30%. Cinemas and theme parks would be able to increase capacity to 75% from 50%. Brisbane lockdown sends sports teams scrambling

Australia's professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people in Brisbane, the country's third largest city, will be required to stay home from 5 p.m. local time except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

National Rugby League team Brisbane Broncos have booked a charter flight out of Brisbane for 50 players and staff, and will base themselves in Sydney for at least the next two weeks, the club said. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Giles Elgood)

