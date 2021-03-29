Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

"Today sending the signal that we would reopen some businesses while the situation deteriorates, it's not in the country's interest." Hong Kong to reopen pools and beaches Hong Kong will ease some restrictions, the government said on Monday, allowing swimming pools and beaches to open and shortening quarantine for some international arrivals to 14 days from 21.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 15:03 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Mexico deaths likely to be 60% higher than confirmed toll

Mexico's death toll from the pandemic is likely to be at least 60% higher than the confirmed number, putting it in excess of 300,000, according to government data. Updated figures on excess mortality in a table published by Mexico's Health Ministry showed that by the end of the sixth week of this year, 294,287 fatalities "associated with COVID-19" had been registered on death certificates in Mexico.

That was 61.4% higher than the confirmed death toll of 182,301 given as a comparison in the same table. English lockdown measures ease

England's stay-at-home lockdown order ended on Monday with people allowed to meet up outside in groups of six for the first time in nearly three months, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution due to rising cases in Europe. Johnson announced a third national lockdown in England on Jan. 4, but has said he plans to proceed with a "cautious and irreversible" route out of restrictions, underpinned by a quick roll-out of vaccines.

That contrasts with much of Europe, with Germany and France among countries contending with a third wave of infections and hospitalisations. All options on the table, French minister says

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that health conditions were worsening during a third wave of the pandemic in France and "all options are on the table" to protect the public. Le Maire also told France Info radio that the country should avoid adopting stricter restriction measures for as long as it could, and ruled out changing the list of shops and businesses that have been allowed to stay open.

"This list will not change," Le Maire said. "Today sending the signal that we would reopen some businesses while the situation deteriorates, it's not in the country's interest." Hong Kong to reopen pools and beaches

Hong Kong will ease some restrictions, the government said on Monday, allowing swimming pools and beaches to open and shortening quarantine for some international arrivals to 14 days from 21. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a press briefing that local infections had come down considerably, giving the administration room to relax some measures.

Beaches and swimming pools would reopen from April 1, while religious gatherings could resume with maximum capacity of 30%. Cinemas and theme parks would be able to increase capacity to 75% from 50%. Brisbane lockdown sends sports teams scrambling

Australia's professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people in Brisbane, the country's third largest city, will be required to stay home from 5 p.m. local time except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

National Rugby League team Brisbane Broncos have booked a charter flight out of Brisbane for 50 players and staff, and will base themselves in Sydney for at least the next two weeks, the club said. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...

AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely, according to a draft copy obtained by T...

Soccer-Lewandowski ruled out of Poland's clash with England

Poland suffered a massive blow ahead of this weeks crunch World Cup qualifier away to England when striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out because of a knee injury. Lewandowski injured his right knee just past the hour mark of Sundays vict...

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma arrives in Mumbai to join MI squad

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday arrived here to join the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2021. India defeated England in the third ODI by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Rohit, the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021