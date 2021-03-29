People above 45 yrs should get themselves vaccinated:Guj Dy CM

Amid a sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said people above 45 years should get themselves vaccinated free at government facilities when the drive for this category begins from April 1.

Patel said getting two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will ensure protection from the viral infection.

''Those above the age of 45 years should get themselves vaccinated without fail. The vaccine is being offered free of cost at the centers run by the state government,'' Patel told reporters.

He said the eligible people should get the first dose of the vaccine without delay so that they can receive another shot in the stipulated period and complete the vaccination process.

''Scientists believe this will help reduce the chances of getting infected. To save oneself from getting infected, everybody should get vaccinated,'' said Patel, who also holds a Health portfolio.

The Centre recently announced that people above the age of 45 years, irrespective of comorbidities, will be eligible for inoculation from April 1.

Over 50 lakh people have been vaccinated in Gujarat so far, the state health department said.

Out of 51,95,363 beneficiaries getting inoculated till Sunday, 6,29,222 beneficiaries have received the second dose as well.

Gujarat Sunday reported 2,270 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest single-day rise in the state so far, taking the tally to 3,00,866, as per the Health Department.

