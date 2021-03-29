Left Menu

People above 45 yrs should get themselves vaccinated:Guj Dy CM

Amid a sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said people above 45 years should get themselves vaccinated free at government facilities when the drive for this category begins from April 1.Patel said getting two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will ensure protection from the viral infection. Those above the age of 45 years should get vaccinated without fail.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:13 IST
People above 45 yrs should get themselves vaccinated:Guj Dy CM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said people above 45 years should get themselves vaccinated free at government facilities when the drive for this category begins from April 1.

Patel said getting two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will ensure protection from the viral infection.

''Those above the age of 45 years should get themselves vaccinated without fail. The vaccine is being offered free of cost at the centers run by the state government,'' Patel told reporters.

He said the eligible people should get the first dose of the vaccine without delay so that they can receive another shot in the stipulated period and complete the vaccination process.

''Scientists believe this will help reduce the chances of getting infected. To save oneself from getting infected, everybody should get vaccinated,'' said Patel, who also holds a Health portfolio.

The Centre recently announced that people above the age of 45 years, irrespective of comorbidities, will be eligible for inoculation from April 1.

Over 50 lakh people have been vaccinated in Gujarat so far, the state health department said.

Out of 51,95,363 beneficiaries getting inoculated till Sunday, 6,29,222 beneficiaries have received the second dose as well.

Gujarat Sunday reported 2,270 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest single-day rise in the state so far, taking the tally to 3,00,866, as per the Health Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bowlers love playing under Dhoni because he knows how to get the best out of them: Gowtham

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder K Gowtham on Monday said bowlers love playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni because he knows their strength and how to get the best out of them.Bowlers love playing under Mahi bhai because he understands a bowle...

Neetu Kapoor shares unseen picture of Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan playing Holi

Walking down the memory lane, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor on Monday dug out an unseen Holi celebration picture featuring her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Neetu took to Instagram and treated fa...

Nomura still has positions to unwind -Bloomberg citing Japan govt official

Nomura Holdings Inc, which on Monday flagged a possible 2 billion loss at a U.S. subsidiary, still has positions to unwind and they should be properly dealt with, Bloomberg quoted a senior Financial Services Agency official as saying.Nomura...

UK's Raab visits Gibraltar to discuss post-Brexit treaty

Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab travels to Gibraltar on Monday to hold talks with the leader of the British territory about securing a post-Brexit treaty with the European Union over the future of the enclave on Spains southern tip. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021