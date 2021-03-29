Over 1,900 cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 2.77 pc

Left Menu

Delhi recorded over 1,900 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest in around three-and-a-half months, while the positivity rate rose to 2.77 per cent, the Health Department said. The containment zones rose to 1,849 from 1,710 on Sunday, it said.The caseload in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.The number of daily cases had started to come down in February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:01 IST
Delhi recorded over 1,900 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest in around three-and-a-half months, while the positivity rate rose to 2.77 per cent, the Health Department said. Six more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 11,012, it said.

The 1,904 new infections pushed the tally to 6,59,619, while over 6.40 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, it said. This is the highest number of cases since December 13 when 1,984 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,881 cases on Sunday, 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

The positivity rate was 2.35 per cent on Sunday, 1.70 per cent on Saturday,1.80 per cent on Friday, 1.69 per cent on Thursday, 1.52 per cent on Wednesday, 1.31 per cent on Tuesday, and 1.32 per cent on Monday.

The active cases rose to 7,545 on Monday from 6,625 the previous day.

A total of 68,805 tests, including 52,490 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation rose to 4,639 on Monday from 4,237 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 1,849 from 1,710 on Sunday, it said.

The caseload in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases started to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

The minister had said there were enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients and it could be increased if the need arises.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this ''sudden rise'' in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and ''assuming all is well now''.

The next two-three months could be challenging, they said, adding the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navaratri.

Jain had said action will be taken against those found violating the directions issued for Holi celebrations.

