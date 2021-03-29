Russia registers one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for use against COVID-19 - TASS

Russia registers one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for use against COVID-19 - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:08 IST
Russia's health ministry has registered the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.
Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.
Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma arm receives USFDA nod for potassium chloride oral solution
Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content -TASS
Russia, U.S. China, Pakistan call on Afghans to discuss immediate ceasefire after talks-TASS
Georgia says AstraZeneca vaccinations to continue only in fully-fledged medical centres - TASS
Georgia limits AstraZeneca shots after nurse dies of anaphylactic shock -TASS