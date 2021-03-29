Left Menu

Russia registers one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for use against COVID-19

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-03-2021
Russia registers one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for use against COVID-19 - TASS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's health ministry has registered the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.

Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia.

