Nagpur sees 3,177 COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths, 2,600 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur increased by 3,177 to reach 2,21,997 on Monday, while the day also saw 55 deaths and 2,600 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 4,986 and the recovery count is 1,78,713, leaving it with 38,298 active cases, he added.

With 12,089 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 16,03,587.

