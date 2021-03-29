A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause, the Associated Press reported. The head of the World Health Organization said the report would be released publicly on Tuesday, but that further study was required.

EUROPE * Global funding and cooperation is crucial if there is going to be fair access to vaccines for everyone, Germany's development minister said. * French finance minister said "all options are on the table" to protect the public, as doctors warned that a third wave of infections could soon overwhelm hospitals. * Portugal extended a suspension of flights to and from Britain and Brazil until April 15, with only humanitarian and repatriation flights allowed, the interior ministry said.

AMERICAS * The U.S. government has hit the accelerator on its shipments of vaccines, giving states the doses they say they need to finish vaccinating priority groups and open shots to all adults in the coming weeks. * A delivery of 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States landed in Mexico City, Mexico's foreign ministry said, following an accord U.S. President Joe Biden made with Mexico this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in five months, with the second wave of the disease driven by surging infections in the country's richest state Maharastra.

* Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund and China's Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech have agreed to produce over 60 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in China, RDIF said. * Japan's vaccine minister said that the pace of coronavirus inoculation in the country would accelerate in May, but that the Tokyo Olympics were not factoring into the schedule.

* A Japanese state-backed fund will make its first investment in companies suffering from the fallout of the pandemic, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. * There has been no progress on talks to seal a deal with Germany's BioNTech for its vaccine, though talks are continuing, Taiwanese Health Minister said.

* A panel of South Korean advisers said a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was safe and effective, the food and drug safety ministry said, moving the single-dose shot a step closer to receiving regulatory approval. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Johnson & Johnson has agreed to supply up to 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union (AU) from the third quarter of 2021, the drugmaker said. * Emirates said that over 85% of its pilots and cabin crew had been administered both doses of a coronavirus vaccine. * Saudi Arabia said it would allow people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend sporting events at stadiums at a capacity of 40% starting May 17.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia's health ministry has registered the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported. * China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) will need to assess results from overseas Phase III clinical trials to decide whether its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine should be followed by a booster shot, a company executive said. ECONOMIC IMPACT * World shares started the week on cautious ground as uncertainty over the fallout of the default of a U.S. hedge fund tempered relief from the refloating of the ship blocking the Suez Canal.

* United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense issues of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed. (Compiled by Federico Maccioni and Jagoda Darlak; editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)

