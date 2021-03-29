Russia reviews request to register one-shot Sputnik-Light vaccine against COVID-19 - TASS

Russia reviews request to register one-shot Sputnik-Light vaccine against COVID-19 - TASSReuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:58 IST
Russia's health ministry has received a formal application to register the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.
Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further. Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
