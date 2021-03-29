Left Menu

Pakistan launches anti-polio drive amid surge in coronavirus

Bin Laden was killed by U.S. commandos in 2011 in Pakistan.Mondays anti-polio push began hours after authorities imposed a partial lockdown in several more high-risk areas in the country, after a jump in positive coronavirus tests.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:34 IST
Pakistan launches anti-polio drive amid surge in coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: reuters

Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio despite facing another surge of coronavirus cases, the second anti-polio drive in 2021 as the country struggles to eradicate the crippling children's disease.

This time, the campaign aims to vaccinate about 40 million children across Pakistan, said health official Saisal Sultan, who also oversees the country's response to coronavirus.

Sultan said polio workers would follow social distancing measures and other precautions over the coronavirus. He urged people to cooperate by allowing polio teams to vaccine their children and asked authorities to provide protection to polio teams.

Pakistani militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and police escorting them, claiming the anti-polio drive is part of a Western conspiracy to sterilise children or collect intelligence.

These attacks increased after it was revealed that a fake hepatitis vaccination campaign was used as a ruse by the CIA in the hunt for al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden was killed by U.S. commandos in 2011 in Pakistan.

Monday's anti-polio push began hours after authorities imposed a partial lockdown in several more high-risk areas in the country, after a jump in positive coronavirus tests. Pakistan has registered more than 659,000 coronavirus cases and 14,256 deaths.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the wild poliovirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BMC to release asymptomatic patients to ensure beds for needy

As COVID-19 cases are going up rapidly in Mumbai, the city civic body on Monday decided to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest to vacate beds for the patients with more serious symptoms.The civic body has also decided to place t...

Palestinian Authority gets 100K vaccine doses

The Palestinian Authority received a shipment of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the Sinopharm vaccines that arrived in Ramallah will greatly contribute to speeding up the community vacc...

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines reduce COVID-19 infection risk by 90% after second dose -U.S. study

The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc are highly effective and reduced the risk of infection by 90 by two weeks after the second shot among healthcare personnel and first responders, according to a t...

Russia jails woman for 12 years in Crimea for spying on behalf of Ukraine

A court in Russian-controlled Crimea has sentenced a woman to 12 years in jail for state treason on behalf of Ukraine at a trial that was held behind closed doors, the court said on Monday. The woman, identified by Russia as citizen D. and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021