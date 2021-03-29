Left Menu

Virus: Kalyan-Dombivali civic body restricts entry of visitors

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:55 IST
As COVID-19 cases rise in the twin city of Kalyan and Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, the local municipal corporation has put restrictions on the number of people visiting the civic office, an official said on Monday.

Similarly, the number of visitors to civic ward offices has also been restricted.

In an order issued on Monday, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said former corporators and office-bearers should book an appointment over the phone and visit the civic office only if it is necessary.

Suryavanshi directed municipal officials to hold meetings virtually for which no outsider should be allowed to attend.

Besides, all letters to the KDMC should be sent through email, the order stated.

Citizens have been asked to make payment of tax digitally and avoid visiting the civic office.

Thane district has so far reported 3,09,561 coronavirus positive cases, an official said earlier in the day.

