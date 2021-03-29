Bosnia sets record for daily COVID-19 deaths
The country has recorded 6,220 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic in the country of 3.3 million.Also on Monday, health authorities in the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia started mass vaccination at a sports hall in the northern town of Banja Luka of people who are older than 65.PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:19 IST
Bosnia has set a record daily number of fatalities from COVID-19 as the Balkan nation struggles to contain a surge in infections.
Authorities on Monday said that 93 people have died in the past 24 hours after being infected with the new coronavirus, while 856 people tested positive.
Bosnia has reported among the highest death rates from the virus in the Balkans and wider Europe. This is partly because the country's health system remains weak after the war in 1992-95. The country has recorded 6,220 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic in the country of 3.3 million.
Also on Monday, health authorities in the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia started mass vaccination at a sports hall in the northern town of Banja Luka of people who are older than 65.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters
HTC Wildfire E3 with Helio P23 SoC, 13MP quad-cam launched in Europe
Kuwait Emir departs for Europe after completing medical checks in the U.S. - state news agency
WRAPUP 1-Thailand clears AstraZeneca use as potential side-effects divide Europe
European shares rise, Danone jumps after CEO ouster