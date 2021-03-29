Ukraine's central bank governor returns to work after COVID-19
Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has recovered from the coronavirus and returned to work, the bank's spokeswoman said on Monday. Shevchenko wrote on Facebook on March 10 that he had gone into self-isolation because of coronavirus. "The governor recovered from the COVID and returned fully to his duties," Galyna Kalachova told Reuters, without giving further details.Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:26 IST
Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has recovered from the coronavirus and returned to work, the bank's spokeswoman said on Monday. Shevchenko wrote on Facebook on March 10 that he had gone into self-isolation because of coronavirus.
"The governor recovered from the COVID and returned fully to his duties," Galyna Kalachova told Reuters, without giving further details. Several prominent Ukrainian politicians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have already had coronavirus.
Ukraine reported more than 1.65 million coronavirus cases with 32,132 deaths as of March 29, while 1.3 million Ukrainians have recovered.
ALSO READ
Australia records second local COVID-19 case in as many days
Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for COVID-19
Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more
Italy's health minister expects COVID cases to start falling in late spring
Spike in COVID-19 cases: Karnataka CM to hold meeting with