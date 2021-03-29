Left Menu

Bangladesh issues COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge

Bangladesh on Monday issued an 18-point directive, including reducing office attendance by 50 per cent and restricting political and religious gatherings, as part of efforts to curb the surging coronavirus pandemic, which claimed 45 lives in a day, the highest in seven months.The health services said that 5,181 new coronavirus cases were detected from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, taking the total number of infections to 6,00,895.Forty five people died during the period, which is the highest since August last year when authorities recorded 47 deaths.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:41 IST
Bangladesh issues COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh on Monday issued an 18-point directive, including reducing office attendance by 50 per cent and restricting political and religious gatherings, as part of efforts to curb the surging coronavirus pandemic, which claimed 45 lives in a day, the highest in seven months.

The health services said that 5,181 new coronavirus cases were detected from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, taking the total number of infections to 6,00,895.

Forty five people died during the period, which is the highest since August last year when authorities recorded 47 deaths. The country has reported a total number of 8,949 deaths.

''Other than the emergency services, all government and private office, and industrial units will have to be run with 50 per cent workforce . . . in view of the situation,'' read an order issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The order also directed mass-transport systems and restaurants to keep 50 per cent seats vacant and ban transport services in high-risk areas in required cases and restrict all religious, social, political and other gatherings.

''The current infection rate is 18.38 per cent, while it was 2.30 per cent just on February 8 this year,'' a health ministry spokesman told PTI.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said his office advised the government to impose lockdowns in areas where the transmission rate was high while ''directions in this regard are expected in a day or two''.

Directorate General of Health Services' (DGHS) Additional Director General Sabrina Flora said health officials noticed higher transmission of COVID-19 in six districts on March 13, while the pandemic was surging in 20 districts just a week later on March 20, and in 29 districts by March 24.

"This means COVID-19 is spreading fast across the country, and there is no alternative to following health rules to break the transmission chain," she said.

The DGHS has identified central Dhaka, southeastern Chattogram and northwestern Rajshahi with higher transmission areas.

Till March 28, Bangladesh has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 52,63,248 people, health officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak PM Matovic, finance minister Heger set to swap roles

Slovakias prime minister and finance minister are set to swap roles under an agreement backed by the ruling coalition and by the president that defuses a political crisis which erupted as the country battles its COVID-19 public health emerg...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slide after hedge fund's default

A gauge of global equities fell on Monday after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of billions of dollars in losses from an unnamed U.S. hedge funds default, while crude prices slid as container traffic in the Suez Canal resumed.Nomura said it...

Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar

The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody February 1 coup.The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu K...

We're here to serve as our lives dedicated to you: Kamal Haasan to voters in Puducherry

Campaigning for his party candidates here, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said that if MNM emerges victorious then it will ensure that all the basic needs of the people are met. Haasan campaigned from Parvathavarthini,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021