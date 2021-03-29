Italy reports 417 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 12,916 new cases
Italy reported 417 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 297 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,916 from 19,611.Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:04 IST
Italy reported 417 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 297 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,916 from 19,611. Some 156,692 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 272,630, the health ministry said.
Italy has registered 108,350 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.54 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,163 on Monday, up from 28,701 a day earlier.
There were 192 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 217 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,721 from a previous 3,679.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
