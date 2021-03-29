Left Menu

Italy reports 417 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 12,916 new cases

Italy reported 417 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 297 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,916 from 19,611.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:04 IST
Italy reports 417 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 12,916 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 417 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 297 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,916 from 19,611. Some 156,692 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 272,630, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 108,350 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.54 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,163 on Monday, up from 28,701 a day earlier.

There were 192 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 217 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,721 from a previous 3,679.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

Mexicos president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-ol...

Slovak PM Matovic, finance minister Heger set to swap roles

Slovakias prime minister and finance minister are set to swap roles under an agreement backed by the ruling coalition and by the president that defuses a political crisis which erupted as the country battles its COVID-19 public health emerg...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slide after hedge fund's default

A gauge of global equities fell on Monday after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of billions of dollars in losses from an unnamed U.S. hedge funds default, while crude prices slid as container traffic in the Suez Canal resumed.Nomura said it...

Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar

The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody February 1 coup.The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021