New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DES22 PB-BJP LEADERS-SECURITY Ensure safety of BJP leaders: Punjab govt to district authorities Chandigarh: The Punjab government has asked deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to ensure safety and security of BJP leaders during their scheduled programmes, a day after a party MLA was assaulted by a group of farmers protesting against the Centre's agri laws.

DES14 PB-HR-HOLI Virus scare dampens Holi mood in Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh: Holi celebrations remained muted across Punjab and Haryana on Monday as people stayed indoors with the authorities prohibiting gatherings at public places due to the coronavirus scare.

DES28 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID: 59 deaths, 2,914 coronavirus cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Coronavirus claimed 59 more lives in Punjab on Monday as 2,914 fresh infections took the state’s case count to 2,34,602, according to a medical bulletin. DES27 HR-VIRUS-CASES 995 new COVID-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the toll to 3,143, while the infection count rose to 2,88,714 with 995 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

DES16 UP-JAWAN-CREMATION Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K cremated in native UP village Baghpat (UP): The last rites of Army jawan Pinku Kumar, killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were conducted in his native village in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

DES13 UP-HOLI-DEATH Woman beaten to death in UP by Holi revellers in inebriated state Etawah: A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death and five members of her family were injured on Monday when they opposed Holi revellers from celebrating the festival outside their house in Mevati Tola locality here, police said.

DES26 UP-LD HOLI Subdued Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: The coronavirus pandemic cast its shadow on the Holi celebrations in the state with roads wearing a deserted look and people preferring to stay indoors, celebrating the festival with their family members.

DES9 RJ-HOLI Rajasthan: Virus scare mars Holi celebrations Jaipur: Subdued Holi celebrations were witnessed across Rajasthan on Monday as people preferred to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus scare.

DES25 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID: 902 new cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 902 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection count to 3,31,578, an official report said.

