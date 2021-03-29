Left Menu

Soccer-Mirandes call off second game after fresh COVID-19 infections

Spanish second division side Mirandes have been forced to postpone their second game in four days after reporting a new spate of COVID-19 infections among their squad and staff on Monday, taking their total number of cases to 13.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:19 IST
Spanish second division side Mirandes have been forced to postpone their second game in four days after reporting a new spate of COVID-19 infections among their squad and staff on Monday, taking their total number of cases to 13. A club statement said tests showed seven employees had contracted the virus, while organising body La Liga said later in the day that Wednesday's fixture at home to Tenerife would be subsequently rearranged.

Mirandes' match at Rayo Vallecano last Saturday was rescheduled after six cases were detected. The club added that all members of staff who had contracted the virus were in a good state and were isolating at home. The outbreak comes as Spain's coronavirus infection rate continues to climb.

