Left Menu

Pune sees 4,961 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, 2,771 recoveries

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:20 IST
Pune sees 4,961 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, 2,771 recoveries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

(Eds: Adds PMC hospital beds order) Pune, Mar 29 (PTI)Pune district on Monday reported 4,961 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 5,19,600, an official said.

The day also saw 31 deaths, increasing the toll to 4,961, while 2,771 people were discharged post recovery, he added.

Of the new cases, 2,547 are in Pune civic limits, 1,472 in Pimpri Chinchwad and the rest in rural and cantonment areas, the official said.

The caseload in Pune Municipal Corporation area is 2,61,659, while it is 1,36,013 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,21,928 in rural and cantonment areas, the official informed.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation issued an order asking private hospitals in its jurisdiction to earmark 80 per cent of their beds for COVID-19 treatment by March 31.

Such an order was also issued last year when the outbreak was at its peak, underlining the seriousness of the surge being seen currently, officials pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

Mexicos president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-ol...

Slovak PM Matovic, finance minister Heger set to swap roles

Slovakias prime minister and finance minister are set to swap roles under an agreement backed by the ruling coalition and by the president that defuses a political crisis which erupted as the country battles its COVID-19 public health emerg...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slide after hedge fund's default

A gauge of global equities fell on Monday after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of billions of dollars in losses from an unnamed U.S. hedge funds default, while crude prices slid as container traffic in the Suez Canal resumed.Nomura said it...

Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar

The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody February 1 coup.The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021