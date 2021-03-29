Pune sees 4,961 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, 2,771 recoveries

(Eds: Adds PMC hospital beds order) Pune, Mar 29 (PTI)Pune district on Monday reported 4,961 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 5,19,600, an official said.

The day also saw 31 deaths, increasing the toll to 4,961, while 2,771 people were discharged post recovery, he added.

Advertisement

Of the new cases, 2,547 are in Pune civic limits, 1,472 in Pimpri Chinchwad and the rest in rural and cantonment areas, the official said.

The caseload in Pune Municipal Corporation area is 2,61,659, while it is 1,36,013 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,21,928 in rural and cantonment areas, the official informed.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation issued an order asking private hospitals in its jurisdiction to earmark 80 per cent of their beds for COVID-19 treatment by March 31.

Such an order was also issued last year when the outbreak was at its peak, underlining the seriousness of the surge being seen currently, officials pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)