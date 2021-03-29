Left Menu

Kosovo PM gets first COVID-19 vaccine shot to encourage take-up

Prime Minister Albin Kurti was the first person to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the start of Kosovo's inoculation campaign on Monday, saying he wanted to set an example that would encourage people to take part in the campaign.

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:40 IST
Kosovo PM gets first COVID-19 vaccine shot to encourage take-up
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@albinkurti)

Prime Minister Albin Kurti was the first person to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the start of Kosovo's inoculation campaign on Monday, saying he wanted to set an example that would encourage people to take part in the campaign. Doctors and nurses lined up after Kurti in a sports hall in the capital Pristina to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Sunday evening, 24,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, part of the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme, arrived in Kosovo, the last country in Europe start inoculation. With the first batch Kosovo aims to vaccinate around 11,000 doctors and nurses and people aged 80 years and older. "With my example here I want to say and encourage all the citizens to get vaccinated and get rid of the dilemmas on the benefits of the vaccine," Kurti told reporters. "Vaccines are necessary because we are facing a difficult pandemic."

Until Monday the country of 1.8 million people registered 88,754 cases of coronavirus infection and 1,844 deaths. In the past 24 hours it reported 4 deaths and 774 new infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

Mexicos president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-ol...

Slovak PM Matovic, finance minister Heger set to swap roles

Slovakias prime minister and finance minister are set to swap roles under an agreement backed by the ruling coalition and by the president that defuses a political crisis which erupted as the country battles its COVID-19 public health emerg...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slide after hedge fund's default

A gauge of global equities fell on Monday after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of billions of dollars in losses from an unnamed U.S. hedge funds default, while crude prices slid as container traffic in the Suez Canal resumed.Nomura said it...

Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar

The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody February 1 coup.The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021