Kosovo PM gets first COVID-19 vaccine shot to encourage take-up
Prime Minister Albin Kurti was the first person to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the start of Kosovo's inoculation campaign on Monday, saying he wanted to set an example that would encourage people to take part in the campaign.Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:40 IST
Prime Minister Albin Kurti was the first person to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the start of Kosovo's inoculation campaign on Monday, saying he wanted to set an example that would encourage people to take part in the campaign. Doctors and nurses lined up after Kurti in a sports hall in the capital Pristina to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.
On Sunday evening, 24,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, part of the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme, arrived in Kosovo, the last country in Europe start inoculation. With the first batch Kosovo aims to vaccinate around 11,000 doctors and nurses and people aged 80 years and older. "With my example here I want to say and encourage all the citizens to get vaccinated and get rid of the dilemmas on the benefits of the vaccine," Kurti told reporters. "Vaccines are necessary because we are facing a difficult pandemic."
Until Monday the country of 1.8 million people registered 88,754 cases of coronavirus infection and 1,844 deaths. In the past 24 hours it reported 4 deaths and 774 new infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kosovo
- AstraZeneca
- COVAX
- Albin Kurti
- Europe
- Pristina
- Kurti
ALSO READ
C'garh govt plans to allow use of Covaxin in state: Minister
EU's Breton says Pfizer can help offset AstraZeneca vaccine delays
Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca and more
BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Safety Data Of People Vaccinated In EU, UK Shown No Evidence Of Increased Risk OF Blood Clots With COVID-19 Vaccine
Italy's Piedmont region temporarily suspends AstraZeneca shots