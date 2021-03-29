Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says he hopes to avoid another lockdown

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 22:12 IST
UK PM Johnson says he hopes to avoid another lockdown
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he hoped that England would not need to go into another lockdown if the public obey the rules and coronavirus vaccines continue to be effective.

"I am hopeful, I don't see anything in the data right now that would cause us to deviate from the roadmap, but we have got to remain humble in the face of nature and we have to be prepared to do whatever it takes to protect the British public," Johnson told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader

Belarus authorities on Monday announced a criminal probe against the nations top opposition figure on charges of terrorism, a move that follows a sweeping police crackdown on protesters demanding the resignation of the countrys authoritaria...

US offers USD 10 million reward for info on Hezbollah operative

The United States on Monday offered a USD 10 million reward for information on a Hezbollah operative who was convicted last year in the assassination of Lebanons former prime minister Rafik Hariri.The State Department said the reward will b...

Brazil's anti-China foreign minister resigns after vaccine failures

Brazils Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo resigned on Monday, two sources said, amid growing criticism of the combative China hawks failure to guarantee additional vaccine supplies from Beijing and Washington. A loyal ally of President Jair B...

US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the divided UN Security Council on Monday to stop making humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in nee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021