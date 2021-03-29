Biden to announce 90% of U.S. adults eligible for vaccine by April 19

Biden to announce 90% of U.S. adults eligible for vaccine by April 19Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:23 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Monday that 90% of adults in the United States will be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 and have a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home by April 19, a White House official said.
Bloomberg first reported that Biden planned to make the announcement.
Biden has previously set a goal of having 200 million vaccine shots in people's arms in his first 100 days in office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- a White House
- United States
ALSO READ
Biden administration enlists FEMA to help with surge of children at U.S.-Mexico border
Singapore PM sees considerable risk of severe U.S.-China tensions -BBC interview
Democrat Abrams urges lifting filibuster for U.S. election reform bill
Kosovo follows U.S., Guatemala in opening embassy in Jerusalem
Democrat Abrams urges lifting filibuster for U.S. election reform bill