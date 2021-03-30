Left Menu

Canadian panel to advise AstraZeneca vaccine pause for those under 55, CBC says

A Canadian advisory panel on immunization is preparing to recommend that AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine not be given to people under 55 for the time being because of safety concerns, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Monday. The move follows reports from Europe of clotting issues and bleeding in some people after vaccination, mainly young women.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 30-03-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 00:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Canadian advisory panel on immunization is preparing to recommend that AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine not be given to people under 55 for the time being because of safety concerns, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Monday.

The move follows reports from Europe of clotting issues and bleeding in some people after vaccination, mainly young women. While the possible side effect is rare, it is not yet clear how rare. Many European countries briefly stopped using the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine while investigating the incidents earlier this month, but Canada continued to administer doses, arguing that the benefits of vaccination outweighed potential risks.

Nearly all countries have since resumed use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. But France broke with guidance from the European medical regulator and said on March 19 that it should only be given to people aged 55 or older. France said the decision was based on evidence that clotting affected younger people. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that federal officials had told his provincial government late on Sunday that the recommendation was coming.

"The federal government will be in full discussions (with us), as we have been since yesterday and today, to see the direction we are going to go with this," Ford said at a news conference. In Canada, most AstraZeneca doses have been given to people who are over 60, as the country focuses scarce vaccine on people who are most at risk of death and serious illness from COVID-19.

The country is expecting another 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week from the United States, which has not yet authorized its use. Canada has ordered more than 20 million doses from AstraZeneca and its partner, the Serum Institute of India. Health Canada, the country's drug regulator, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

