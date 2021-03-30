Left Menu

Pakistan launches anti-polio drive amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan launched a five-day anti-polio vaccination drive on Monday, despite challenges by the deepening third wave of the coronavirus across the country.Around 285,000 frontline workers, respecting COVID-19 safety protocols, will go door-to-door in all 156 districts across Pakistan to give polio drops, according to an official statement.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 00:23 IST
Pakistan launches anti-polio drive amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan launched a five-day anti-polio vaccination drive on Monday, despite challenges by the deepening third wave of the coronavirus across the country.

Around 285,000 frontline workers, respecting COVID-19 safety protocols, will go door-to-door in all 156 districts across Pakistan to give polio drops, according to an official statement. It said that "over 40 million children under the age of five" will be given anti-polio vaccine during the campaign that aims to raise the immunity of children that remain at risk of the crippling disease.

"It is an absolute must that all our eligible children stay protected against vaccine preventable diseases including polio…It's every Pakistani's national duty to ensure that your own children, as well as those around you, are administered polio vaccine without fail," said Dr. Faisal Sultan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health.

Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), said the year 2021 presents a unique opportunity to leverage the gains made in 2020, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

"We have started witnessing the impact of our hard work over the last six months in terms of improved epidemiology. This is reflected by the declining polio cases and decreased detection of viruses in sewage samples. I commend our frontline workers for their amazing commitment and urge further intensifying pressure on the virus by vaccinating every child during the upcoming campaign. It is critical that we sustain our progress to achieve eradication," said Dr Baig.

Currently Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan, according to the statement.

But there are signs of improvement as so far only one case has been reported this year as compared to 84 last year, according to to Pakistan Polio Eradication Program.

The five-day drive was launched despite partial lockdown imposed in several areas of the country identified as coronavirus hotspots. Pakistan tally of the COVID-19 infection has reached 659,166 while the country has recorded 14,256 related deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypts Suez Canal after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through.After the 400-metre-...

New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6

New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 30 and older on Tuesday, and make it available to anyone 16 and above on April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.New York, which last week lowered the eligibilit...

Global banks face losses, regulatory scrutiny after Archegos share dump

Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else migh...

Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town

Fierce fighting for control of Mozambiques strategic northern town of Palma left beheaded bodies strewn in the streets Monday, with heavily armed rebels battling army, police and a private military outfit in several locations.Thousands were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021