Brazil registers 1,660 new COVID-19 deaths -health ministry

Brazil recorded 1,660 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 38,927 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil's official death toll now stands at 313,866, according to ministry data, and the total number of cases stands at 12,573,615.

