Australia's Queensland reports 8 new community COVID-19 cases

Australia's Queensland reports 8 new community COVID-19 casesReuters | Sydney | Updated: 30-03-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 04:52 IST
Australia's Queensland state reported eight new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases on Tuesday a day after announcing a snap three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital, to contain a fresh coronavirus cluster.
About 2 million people in Brisbane are required to stay home until Thursday afternoon except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.
Four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brisbane
- Australia
- Queensland