Australia's Queensland reports 8 new community COVID-19 cases

Australia's Queensland state reported eight new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases on Tuesday a day after announcing a snap three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital, to contain a fresh coronavirus cluster.

About 2 million people in Brisbane are required to stay home until Thursday afternoon except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

Four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday.

