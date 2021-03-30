The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. The Biden administration was reviewing the issue and would make recommendations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, but she added, "We believe it will be driven by the private sector." New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6

New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 30 and older on Tuesday, and make it available to anyone 16 and above on April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. New York, which last week lowered the eligibility age for vaccines to 50, was one of just a handful of states not to have set a concrete date for universal eligibility since President Joe Biden called for reaching that goal by May 1. 'Captain Underpants' author pulls book due to racist imagery, apologizes to Asian readers

Publisher Scholastic Corp has halted publication of a book by children's author Dav Pilkey, best known for his "Captain Underpants" series, who offered an online apology for the title's unintended "racist imagery." Pilkey, author of more than 40 books, said "The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future," first published in 2010, would be pulled from retail and library shelves. Biden targets big offshore wind power expansion to fight climate change

The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a goal to expand the nation's fledgling offshore wind energy industry in the coming decade by opening new areas to development, accelerating permits, and boosting public financing for projects. The plan is part of President Joe Biden's broader effort to eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change, an agenda that Republicans argue could bring economic ruin but which Democrats say can create jobs while protecting the environment. Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. Biden says 90% of adults in U.S. will be eligible for vaccination by April 19

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that 90% of all adults in the United States will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccination by April 19 as he warned about the potential for an upsurge in infections. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some of the "reckless behavior" he had seen on television in recent weeks, a possible reference to scores of college students on spring break vacations in Miami, means more infections will be reported in the days ahead. Arkansas legislature votes to ban hormone transition care for transgender youth

Arkansas lawmakers passed a measure on Monday that could make the state the first in the country to prevent doctors from providing certain types of care to transgender youth, part of a wave of U.S legislation that would restrict transgender rights. The Arkansas legislation threatens any healthcare professional who provides puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or gender-affirming surgery to minors with losing their medical license and opens them up to lawsuits from patients who later regret their procedures. 'A blessing': at-home vaccination program brings shots to U.S. homebound

Some senior citizens and others can't leave home to get vaccinated against COVID-19 - so the vaccine is coming to them. "It's a blessing," Clara Vazquez said as her 83-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's disease, prepared to receive her second vaccination.

