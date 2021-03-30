Left Menu

90% US adults to be eligible for vaccine by April 19: Biden

President Joe Biden has announced that 90 per cent of the adults in the US would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by April 19 and the final 10 percent no later than May 1.The vaccination drive under the Biden administration has been going in at an unprecedented pace.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 07:37 IST
President Joe Biden has announced that 90 per cent of the adults in the US would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by April 19 and the final 10 percent no later than May 1.

The vaccination drive under the Biden administration has been going in at an unprecedented pace. As many as 100 million shots have been administered in less than 60 days of his administration and they are now moving on to the next 100 million shots in just 40 days.

''I'm pleased to announce that at least 90 per cent of all adults in this country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April the 19th, just three weeks from now, because we have the vaccines,'' Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday.

''For the vast, vast majority of adults, you won't have to wait until May 1. You'll be eligible for your shot on April 19th. Finally, the final 10 per cent will be eligible no later than May 1,'' he said. ''Due to the steps we're taking today, 90 per cent of Americans will be within five miles of a location where they can get a shot as of April the 19th.'' ''The progress we're making is a significant testament to what we can do when we work together as Americans. But as I've always said, we still need everyone to do their part. We still are in a war with this deadly virus. And we're bolstering our defenses, but this war is far from won,'' Biden said.

According to Biden, the progress on vaccination is a stunning example that there is nothing this country cannot do if ''we put their minds to it''.

Biden said just 10 weeks after he became the president, nearly 75 per cent of Americans over the age of 65 had received at least one vaccination shot.

''When I took office on January 20th, that number was 8 per cent. It's going to 75 per cent. That's a lot of grandparents who are now able to safely hug their grandchildren and they couldn't do so just a short time ago,'' he said.

The president also directed officials to ensure there is a vaccine site within five miles of 90 per cent of all Americans by April 19. PTI LKJ HMB

