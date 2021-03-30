Left Menu

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

India recorded 56,211 new cases of coronavirus, a slight dip from the country's record-breaking tallies over the last three days, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday. The country's tally dipped below the 60,000 marks after three days, a Reuters tally showed, with its richest state, Maharashtra, accounting for more than 31,000 of the 56,211 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

India recorded 56,211 new cases of coronavirus, a slight dip from the country's record-breaking tallies over the last three days, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday. The country's tally dipped below the 60,000 marks after three days, a Reuters tally showed, with its richest state, Maharashtra, accounting for more than 31,000 of the 56,211 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 271, and 162,114 have died so far in the pandemic, the health ministry said.

Authorities in Maharashtra were considering whether to impose stricter curbs starting Thursday to contain the rapid spread of the virus, but opposition parties and industrialists have opposed a lockdown. "The people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses. The original lockdowns were essential to buy time to build up hospital/health infrastructure. Let's focus on resurrecting that & on avoiding mortality," industrialist Anand Mahindra, who heads Mahindra, India's autos-to-technology conglomerate, said on Twitter on Monday.

