Left Menu

56,211 new COVID-19 cases, 271 fatalities in last 24 hours in India

India reported 56, 211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Tuesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:22 IST
56,211 new COVID-19 cases, 271 fatalities in last 24 hours in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 56, 211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Tuesday morning. With this, the total number of cases and the death toll in the country has surged to 1,20,95,855 and 1,62,114 respectively. The country also saw 37,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,13,93,021.

At present, 5,40,720 cases are active in the country. On Monday, more than 68,000 cases were reported in the country, the highest single-day spike since October last year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,85,865 samples were tested on March 29 which pushed the total number of samples tested up to March 29 to 24,26,50,025. In what is billed as the largest vaccination drive in the world, as many as 6,11,13,354 vaccine doses have been administered till 8 am on March 30.

India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday that Britain was focused on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it would be able to provide surplus shots to others such as Ireland....

PM Modi attacks ruling LDF and opposition UDF at poll rally in Kerala's Palakkad, alleging match-fixing by two fronts. PTI TGB ROH ROH

PM Modi attacks ruling LDF and opposition UDF at poll rally in Keralas Palakkad, alleging match-fixing by two fronts. PTI TGB ROH ROH...

Whitehat Jr partners EnduroSat to offer students learning opportunities related to space

Ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced a collaborative partnership with satellite company EnduroSat, a move that will facilitate applied science opportunities for students.The collaboration between WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat will faci...

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

Chinas top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kongs constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the citys legislature. The Standing Committee of the National Peoples Congress passed the amendments on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021