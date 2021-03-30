Left Menu

Vietnam sentences flight attendant for spreading coronavirus

Duong Tan Hau, 29, was convicted of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" at the one-day trial at the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. Vietnam has been praised for its efforts to contain the virus through mass testing and tracing and strict centralised quarantining.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:35 IST
Vietnam sentences flight attendant for spreading coronavirus

A court in Vietnam handed a two-year suspended jail term to a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant on Tuesday after finding him guilty of breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, police said. Duong Tan Hau, 29, was convicted of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" at the one-day trial at the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Vietnam has been praised for its efforts to contain the virus through mass testing and tracing and strict centralised quarantining. It has recorded fewer than 2,600 COVID-19 infections and only 35 deaths due to the disease. Hau breached the country's 14-day quarantine regulations and met 46 other people following his flight from Japan in November, according to the indictment posted on a police ministry website.

Hau had mingled with other people during a stint in state quarantine and according to the indictment visited cafes, restaurants and attended English classes while he was supposed to be self-isolating. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 28. Hau's violations resulted in the quarantine and testing of around 2,000 other people in the city at a cost of 4.48 billion dong ($194,192), the indictment said.

State media said he had infected at least three other people. "Hau's violation was serious, put society in danger and endangered the safety of the community," the statement said.

Reuters could not immediately reach his lawyer for comment. In December, Vietnam sentenced the head of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control and Prevention to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of wrongdoing linked to the procurement of equipment intended to help tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. ($1 = 23,070 dong)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Whitehat Jr partners EnduroSat to offer students learning opportunities related to space

Ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced a collaborative partnership with satellite company EnduroSat, a move that will facilitate applied science opportunities for students.The collaboration between WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat will faci...

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

Chinas top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kongs constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the citys legislature. The Standing Committee of the National Peoples Congress passed the amendments on...

New OxygenOS update rolling out for OnePlus 8T; brings lots of fixes

The OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update in India, Europe and North America. The new over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 in IN and EU region, while it is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 in the NA region.Th...

Easier to adjust to SA conditions when playing white-ball cricket: Misbah

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that it is easier to adjust to conditions in South Africa when one is playing white-ball cricket as compared to the longest format of the game. Pakistan is slated to square off against South Africa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021