Syrian president and wife recover from COVID-19 - state news agency

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:01 IST
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have recovered from COVID-19 and have tested negative for the disease, state news agency SANA said on Tuesday.

"After the end of the quarantine period, symptoms of COVID-19 and negative PCR results, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad have resumed their work normally," SANA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

