Syrian president and wife recover from COVID-19 - state news agency
Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 30-03-2021
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have recovered from COVID-19 and have tested negative for the disease, state news agency SANA said on Tuesday.
"After the end of the quarantine period, symptoms of COVID-19 and negative PCR results, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad have resumed their work normally," SANA said.
