Left Menu

Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now ravaging the globe. The idea of such a treaty, which would ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel at a G20 summit last November.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:39 IST
Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now ravaging the globe.

The idea of such a treaty, which would ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel at a G20 summit last November. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus endorsed the idea at its Governing Body in January but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say. Tedros and Michel are due to hold a press conference at 0800 GMT.

The WHO has faced criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and was accused by the former U.S. administration of President Donald Trump of helping China shield the extent of its outbreak, which the agency denies. On Tuesday the treaty proposal got the formal backing of the leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Norway, Serbia, Indonesia, Ukraine, and the WHO.

"There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone," the leaders wrote in a joint opinion article in major newspapers. "We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," they said.

The main goal of such a treaty would be to strengthen the world's resilience to future pandemics through better alert systems, data sharing, research, and the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, and personal protective equipment, they said. The treaty would also state that the health of humans, animals, and the planet are all connected and should lead to shared responsibility, transparency, and cooperation globally.

"We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic," the leaders wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics open in under four months, and the torch relay has begun to crisscross Japan with 10,000 runners. Organizers say they are mitigating the risks, but some medical experts arent convinced.It is best to not hold the Olympics ...

HC dismisses ITBP official’s plea to stall transfer on pretext of wife’s mental health

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by an ITBP constable seeking to stall his transfer to Ladakh on the pretext that his wife was suffering from depression and was a threat to their infant son.The high court noted the conclusion of th...

German industrial union, employers reach pay agreement

Germanys biggest industrial union and employers on Tuesday reached a deal that will give workers a one-time corona bonus and envisions an extra annual payment starting next year.The deal between employers and the IG Metall union was reached...

Part two of 'Lucifer' S5 to debut on Netflix in May

Netflix has announced that Lucifer will return with the second half of season five on May 28.The streamer posted the announcement on Twitter with a photo of Tom Ellis Lucifer and Lauren Germans Detective Chloe Decker.We know that more episo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021