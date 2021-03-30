Left Menu

Australia's Queensland warns of more COVID-19 cases, Easter travel plans on hold

Several states closed their borders with Queensland, while others will require travelers from the virus hotspots to self-isolate for two weeks on their return. Brisbane Airport forecast a steep drop in the number of domestic travelers passing through the airport by the weekend compared with its pre-lockdown expectations.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:17 IST
Australia's Queensland warns of more COVID-19 cases, Easter travel plans on hold
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Queensland state warned on Tuesday that more cases of COVID-19 were expected to emerge as authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak linked to the virulent UK variant, throwing Easter travel plans into disarray. Officials reported eight new locally acquired cases on Tuesday, taking the total in the latest outbreak to 15 so far. All of the cases were linked to two distinct virus clusters, one related to a doctor and the second to a nurse, authorities said.

"The fact that we have these cases that are linked is good news," Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters. "Do we expect to see more cases? Probably. Probably, we will see more." Brisbane, the state capital, has been placed under a three-day lockdown until Thursday, requiring more than 2 million city residents to stay home except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

The restrictions upended holiday plans for thousands as the lockdown is scheduled to end just a day before the Easter long weekend and the school term break in Australia, a popular time for vacations. Several states closed their borders with Queensland, while others will require travellers from the virus hotspots to self-isolate for two weeks on their return.

Brisbane Airport forecast a steep drop in the number of domestic travellers passing through the airport by the weekend compared with its pre-lockdown expectations. "This week we had forecast 35,000 to 40,000 per day. However, today this number was closer to 15,000 and we anticipate this may drop to under 10,000 per day by the weekend," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

Lockdown and border controls could put the state's businesses under more strain as the government's A$90 billion ($69 billion) job subsidy scheme ended on Sunday. Neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) state, Australia's most populous, is also on alert after two of the Queensland cases, a nurse and her sister, travelled while unknowingly infectious to Byron Bay, a tourist town just south of the Queensland border and home to Hollywood A-listers such as Chris Hemsworth.

Health alerts have been issued for a hotel, cafe and restaurant exposed to the virus as officials urged patrons to test and isolate. "I hope that we do not have any cases emerge in New South Wales, but I won't be surprised if we did. So, we need to brace ourselves," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Snap lockdowns, social distancing rules and speedy contact tracing systems have helped Australia to contain fresh clusters in recent months. It has reported just under 29,300 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began. While Australia has been relatively successful in controlling the virus outbreak, it is lagging behind its target to give all adults in the country at least one COVID-19 vaccination by October.

As of Monday, nearly 550,000 people have received a vaccine dose since inoculations began last month, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said. Australia will need to vaccinate 200,000 people each day to reach its target for its near 26 million population.

($1 = 1.3092 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BHEL bags Rs 400 cr order from Indian Oil Corporation

State-run engineering firm BHEL has bagged an order worth Rs 400 crore for setting up a sulphur recovery unit at Indian Oils Paradip Refinery in Odisha.Against stiff international competitive bidding ICB, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited BH...

Soccer-Salah says no team suffers more without fans than Liverpool

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah says his side will miss the lack of supporters more than Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie, adding he no longer bears a grudge against Sergio Ramos for injuring him in the 2018 final. Li...

Thailand asks Myanmar to reduce violence after bloody weekend

Thailand has asked Myanmar to reduce violence there, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday, according to local media, after a crackdown by the military killed more than 100 civilians at the weekend.Myanmar had acknowledged the me...

Adam Wingard to direct 'Thundercats' movie

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard has been tapped by Warner Bros to helm the computer-animated adaptation of 1980s Rankin Bass animated series Thundercats. According to Deadline, the project has been developed by Ridebacks Dan Lin and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021