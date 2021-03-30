Left Menu

Over 700 fined in Delhi on Holi for not wearing face masks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:39 IST
Over 700 fined in Delhi on Holi for not wearing face masks

Over 700 people were issued challans across the national capital on Holi for not wearing masks in public, police said on Tuesday.

People were also penalised for violating social distancing norms and spitting in public places, they said.

Till 4 pm on Monday, 730 challans were issued to people who were found without a face mask, nine were fined for not adhering to social distancing norms and three for spitting in public places, according to data shared by the police.

Ninety-four face masks were also distributed in the city, the police said.

A total of 5,73,457 challans have been issued and 4,27,258 masks distributed in the national capital since June 15 last year, they added.

According to police officials, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked authorities to intensify the drive against violation of COVID-19 norms in view of the rising number of daily cases in Delhi.

Delhi recorded 1,904 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest in around three-and-a-half months. The infection tally of the city stands at 6,59,619, according to health department data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BHEL bags Rs 400 cr order from Indian Oil Corporation

State-run engineering firm BHEL has bagged an order worth Rs 400 crore for setting up a sulphur recovery unit at Indian Oils Paradip Refinery in Odisha.Against stiff international competitive bidding ICB, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited BH...

Soccer-Salah says no team suffers more without fans than Liverpool

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah says his side will miss the lack of supporters more than Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie, adding he no longer bears a grudge against Sergio Ramos for injuring him in the 2018 final. Li...

Thailand asks Myanmar to reduce violence after bloody weekend

Thailand has asked Myanmar to reduce violence there, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday, according to local media, after a crackdown by the military killed more than 100 civilians at the weekend.Myanmar had acknowledged the me...

Adam Wingard to direct 'Thundercats' movie

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard has been tapped by Warner Bros to helm the computer-animated adaptation of 1980s Rankin Bass animated series Thundercats. According to Deadline, the project has been developed by Ridebacks Dan Lin and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021