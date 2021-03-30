Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now ravaging the globe.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Advertisement

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbor Ireland. * Sweden's health agency said it had asked the government to postpone a planned easing of some restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 by nearly a month as the country grappled with a third wave of the virus.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom", amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic.

* New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 30 and older on Tuesday, and make it available to anyone 16 and above on April 6. * Canadian health officials said they would stop offering AstraZeneca's vaccine to people under age 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's risks and benefits based on age and gender.

* Honduras said it would temporarily restrict arrivals from South America, citing fears about the so-called Brazilian variant of the coronavirus entering its territory. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's Queensland state warned that more cases were expected to emerge as authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak linked to the virulent UK variant, throwing Easter travel plans into disarray. * India reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in five months, with the second wave of the disease driven by surging infections in the country's richest state Maharastra.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced tighter measures against the coronavirus on Monday, citing the rising number of high-risk cities across the country.

* Johnson & Johnson will supply the African Union (AU) with up to 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine beginning in the third quarter, the drugmaker said on Monday, as the continent grapples with vaccinating 60% of its people. * Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have recovered from COVID-19 and have tested negative for the disease, the Syrian presidency said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer with BioNTech and Moderna reduced the risk of infection by 80% two weeks or more after the first of two shots, according to data from a real-world U.S. study. * A wide array of U.S. experts will extensively review a World Health Organization report on the origin of the COVID-19 virus, with a focus on ensuring the investigation was independent and technically sound.

* A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian share markets strengthened on Tuesday as investors remained focused on the global vaccination program and shook off worries about a hedge fund default that hit international banking stocks overnight. * French consumer confidence rose unexpectedly in March despite new coronavirus restrictions on large parts of the country and the prospect of more curbs on the way.

* The cost of supporting businesses, workers, and the unemployed from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to top 14 billion euros this year, costing Greece nearly double what it had projected, the finance minister said. * United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense issues of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)