Left Menu

Turkey reinstates restrictions after sharp virus cases rise

The country is also reporting around 150 deaths per day, up from around 65 at the start of the month. In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting late Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 58 out of Turkeys 81 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, were now designated as red or very high-risk areas and would be subjected to lockdowns on both Saturdays and Sundays.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:26 IST
Turkey reinstates restrictions after sharp virus cases rise
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Turkey is reinstating weekend lockdowns in most of Turkey's provinces and will also impose restrictions over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Virus infections in Turkey have soared less than a month after the country divided its 81 provinces into four color-coded categories and relaxed restrictions in some provinces under a "controlled normalization" effort. The number of confirmed daily infections has since almost tripled to around 30,000, matching the record numbers that were reported in December. The country is also reporting around 150 deaths per day, up from around 65 at the start of the month.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting late Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 58 out of Turkey's 81 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, were now designated as "red" or "very high-risk" areas and would be subjected to lockdowns on both Saturdays and Sundays. Nighttime weekend curfews across the country would continue, he said. Nighttime curfews that are in place across the country would continue, he said. Only 17 provinces were in the "red" category on March 2, when schools partially resumed face-to-face education, cafes and restaurants were allowed to operate at half-capacity and weekend curfews were eased in several cities.

"The increase in the number of cases and patients as well as the increase in the number of deaths, is forcing us to review the existing measures," Erdogan said in an address to the nation. "The number of our provinces which are in the red category, which constitutes the very high-risk category, has reached 58 — representing 80 percent of the population." "We will have to make some sacrifices during the month of Ramadan," he said, adding that restaurants and cafes would be allowed to serve takeout food only during the holy month, which starts on April 13 in Turkey. Mass gatherings for Ramadan meals held before sunrise and after sunset would be barred, he also announced. Erdogan has come under intense criticism for holding his ruling party's congresses inside packed sports complexes across the country, despite a new surge of COVID-19 cases. He has been accused of double standards for disregarding the government's own social distancing rules. In one such event, Erdogan boasted about the size of the crowds. On Monday, the country reported around 32,400 infections. The total number of cases in the country since the start of the outbreak last year stands at more than 3.2 million. The COVID-19 death toll has reached more than 31,000.

Turkey rolled out its vaccination program in January. More than 15 million shots have been administered so far. Around 6.7 million people have received two doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Asian countries scramble for vaccine suppliesSeveral Asian countries scrambled to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufac...

Details of over 10 crore Mobikwik users on sale on dark web: Report

Personal details of 11 crore Mobikwik users were up for sale on the dark web, according to an independent security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia.The self-proclaimed security researcher disclosed the data breach initially in February 2021,...

BHEL bags Rs 400 cr order from Indian Oil Corporation

State-run engineering firm BHEL has bagged an order worth Rs 400 crore for setting up a sulphur recovery unit at Indian Oils Paradip Refinery in Odisha.Against stiff international competitive bidding ICB, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited BH...

Soccer-Salah says no team suffers more without fans than Liverpool

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah says his side will miss the lack of supporters more than Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie, adding he no longer bears a grudge against Sergio Ramos for injuring him in the 2018 final. Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021