Left Menu

Pakistan's outgoing finmin tests positive for COVID-19, as hospitals near capacity

Pakistan's outgoing finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19, the third senior government official to do so in 24 hours, a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced he himself had contracted the virus. "Just found out that Dr Hafeez has tested positive for Covid-19.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:48 IST
Pakistan's outgoing finmin tests positive for COVID-19, as hospitals near capacity

Pakistan's outgoing finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19, the third senior government official to do so in 24 hours, a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced he himself had contracted the virus.

"Just found out that Dr Hafeez has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health," Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar wrote on Twitter. Shaikh was removed from his post as finance minister on Monday, over concerns about rising inflation in the country. Also on Monday, President Arif Alvi as well as Defence Minister Pervez Khattak announced they had both tested positive for COVID-19.

Alvi oversaw an annual military parade in Islamabad on March 25, where Khattak was also present. The parade was smaller than in previous years over COVID-19 fears, but some 5,000 people still attended, including senior civilian officials as well as the heads of Pakistan's armed forces. Khan has been criticized for holding an indoor in-person meeting with some cabinet officials while he was still recovering from the virus. .

Pakistan recorded 100 deaths in the last 24 hours, and 4,084 new infections, with a national positivity rate of 8.8% - meaning for every 100 individuals tested, 8.8% tested positive for coronavirus. The country has recorded 14,356 deaths and 663,200 infections since the pandemic began. Around two-thirds of ventilators and 80% of oxygenated beds are occupied in hospitals in major cities, according to officials.

“We are increasing the capacity of our hospitals…but no matter how much we increase capacity, if cases continue to rise as they are currently, it will create pressure that will not be easy for our hospitals to handle,” Health Minister Faisal Sultan told state TV on Tuesday during a visit to major hospitals in the capitol Islamabad. The federal government has put restrictions on gatherings, including all types of marriages, to go into effect next week, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. (Additional reporting by Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian cycling team faces ban because of doping cases

Italian team Vini Zab faces a suspension from racing after a second rider tested positive for doping, the International Cycling Union said Tuesday.Teams with two doping cases in a 12-month period can be banned from racing for 15 to 45 days,...

Cricket-New Zealand seal home summer sweep with T20 win over Bangladesh

New Zealand wrapped up a seventh series win of their home summer with a 28-run victory over Bangladesh under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the second Twenty20 in Napier on Tuesday. A downpour at McLean Park brought a premature end to New Ze...

UN: Increase in child migrants through dangerous Darien Gap

The number of child migrants passing through the perilous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has risen dramatically, the UN child welfare agency said Monday. While underage migrants made up only about 2 percent of those using the jungle...

Kremlin says idea of allowing foreigners to visit Russia to get vaccinated has been floated

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the idea of issuing special visas to foreigners to allow them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia has been raised in government circles, but no decision had been taken yet.Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021