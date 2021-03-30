Berlin state hospitals halt AstraZeneca vaccinations of women under 55 - Tagesspiegel

Berlin's state hospital groups Charite and Vivantes have stopped giving women under the age of 55 shots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, German daily Tagesspiegel reported on its website, citing a spokeswoman for the hospitals.

Some 19,000 people work at the Charite hospitals and 17,000 at Vivantes, which operates clinics as well as care homes. Tagesspiegel said that around two thirds of staff at Charite have been vaccinated so far, and 70% of those workers have received one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Advertisement

Neither Charite nor Vivantes were immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)