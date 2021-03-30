Pakistan to import Chinese Cansino COVID vaccine in bulk to package 3 million doses locally - minister

Pakistan will import Chinese Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines in bulk to package 3 million doses locally, said the minister in charge for COVID operations. "We will be getting the bulk vaccine by mid-April from Cansino, from which 3 million doses can be made," the minister, Asad Umar said on Twitter.

The first batch of 60,000 doses of the vaccine is arriving today, he said. Pakistan expects to receive one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine in a couple of days.

