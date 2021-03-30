Left Menu

ADB approves $100m loan to boost Mongolia’s health sector and COVID-19 response

The government initiated stringent emergency measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mongolia.

ADB | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:36 IST
ADB approves $100m loan to boost Mongolia’s health sector and COVID-19 response
ADB is one of Mongolia’s long-standing and key partners in the health sector. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved today a $100 million loan to strengthen Mongolia's health sector and its response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Mongolia remains vulnerable to COVID-19 and other emerging diseases. A surge in infections would strain the health system and result in a shortage of quarantine facilities, necessary equipment, drugs, and other essential resources," said ADB Director General for East Asia James Lynch. "The project will expedite the medium-term reforms that will strengthen the health system and help Mongolia become better prepared to respond to future health crises."

The government initiated stringent emergency measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mongolia. These actions delayed community spread. However, the government estimates about 60% of the population is at high risk of infection. According to a 2017 World Health Organization evaluation, Mongolia's core capacities relating to pandemic preparedness are limited, suggesting Mongolia is ill-prepared for a surge of COVID-19 or a similar pandemic.

Mongolia's health system urgently requires new regulations for medicines. The prevalence of substandard (10.1%), unregistered (4.3%), and falsified (0.8%) medicines in Mongolia is also one of the highest in the world. Pharmaceutical regulation is also highly fragmented. Pharmaceutical inefficiencies also lead to significant constraints as Mongolia rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination program.

The project will focus on four reform areas: strengthening planning and preparedness of the health sector, and ensuring the availability of critical medicines and emergency supplies; improving national pharmaceutical regulation, and increasing hospital autonomy and good governance; enhancing procurement in the health sector to increase efficiency, and establishing a single purchaser for health services; safeguarding fiscal sustainability of the government over the next 3–5 years.

To strengthen the planning capacity and preparedness of the health sector, the government will develop an integrated incident management system that coordinates across multiple systems and organizational structures during health emergencies. The government will also develop an intersectoral management information database that will facilitate data sharing during disasters.

ADB is one of Mongolia's long-standing and key partners in the health sector. Since 1993, investments have supported the government in critical health system reforms including several major laws passed by the Mongolian parliament and high-priority investment projects.

ADB has also provided comprehensive support to Mongolia during the COVID-19 pandemic, including grants to procure emergency health equipment, a $30 million loan to support disease control in the health sector, a $73 million loan in March 2021 to improve social welfare support for the poor and vulnerable, a $26.4 million loan to strengthen social protection measures for vulnerable groups, and technical assistance to strengthen the capacity of the domestic violence response in the country. In addition, $100 million was provided under ADB's Comprehensive Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic to support the government to manage the economic impact and respond to the health and social protection needs the pandemic has created. ADB is considering a vaccine support project, to be financed from its Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility.

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Outside pressure builds again on Myanmar junta as death toll tops 500

Myanmar faced growing criticism on Tuesday over a surge in violence against opponents of military rule that killed more than 140 people in one day, with a new offer to help promote dialogue by neighbors alarmed by the crisis. Myanmar has be...

European travel recovery disappointing, industry officials say

Domestic air passenger travel and freight flights are rising in Europe but normal operations are still severely damaged by the pandemic, the head of European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said on Tuesday. Low-cost airline traffic i...

Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve, experts warned. The blo...

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday the third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021