Indian COVID-19 situation turning from 'bad to worse' - govt official

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:42 IST
India's COVID-19 situation is turning from "bad to worse," a senior government official said on Tuesday, as infections surge across several states.

"Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system", senior health official Vinod Kumar Paul told a news conference.

