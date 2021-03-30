Left Menu

New virus more dangerous, requiring people to be more cautious: HP CM

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:45 IST
New coronavirus strains are more powerful and dangerous, requiring people to follow anti-Covid precautions more strictly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has warned.

Thakur cautioned people while taking stock of the Covid-19 spread in the state in a meeting at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, near Dharamsala.

“The health experts have observed that new Coronavirus variants leave no symptoms of cough or fever and patients just complain of joint pains, weakness and loss of appetite and Covid-19 pneumonia,” said the chief minister, “It takes much less time to aggravate compared to the old variant and at times, there are no symptoms at all,” he said.

“Therefore, it is better to be more careful than staying unguarded and putting ourselves, family and the society in danger,” the chief minister added.

Thakur asked the health authorities, local administration and local Panchayati Raj representatives to monitor patients in isolation and encourage people to take precautionary measures more strictly.

He asked officials to ensure that no one ventures out of his home without wearing masks and breach social distancing norms without which, he said, it will not be possible to beat the pandemic.

Thakur also directed health authorities to enhance testing for Coronavirus infection to stop its community spread.

He said the new strains do not stay in the human body’s nasopharyngeal region and directly affect the lungs, which means the “window period” for the aggravation of the infection has been shortened.

The chief minister also asked the Health Department authorities to encourage people to take anti-Covid vaccines at the earliest so that they are less prone to infection.

He also urged people to be careful and avoid crowded places as far as possible and wear face mask all the time while being at public places and transport.

Urging people to adhere to the practice of frequent hand-washing, Thakur said the peoples’ negligence will lead to a spurt in the infection and put the society in peril.

