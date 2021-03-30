Over 90k COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Goa till Mar 15

Of more than 1.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Goa, the state has administered 90,590 doses till March 15, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told the legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question tabled by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, Rane said as of March 15, a total of 69,980 doses of vaccines had remained in the state.

''The total quantum of vaccines allotted to Goa is 1,60,570 doses, of which 90,590 have been utilised till March 15,'' the minister said.

The quantity of doses in the next batch of vaccine for states will be decided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, depending on utilisation and stock availability in the state as per the eVIN portal, he said.

An email requesting for the next lot of vaccine has been sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he said.

Till March 15, of 17,516 registered frontline workers, 12,798 have been inoculated at government hospitals and centres and nine in private hospitals, Rane said, adding that only one severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) had been reported as on date.

At least 4,718 frontline COVID-19 workers are yet to be vaccinated, the minister said.

