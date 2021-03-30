Left Menu

Pakistan to get 3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China's CanSino next month -minister

"The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized, and packed in Pakistan," he said. Coronavirus infections have risen sharply in Pakistan in recent weeks and outgoing finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the third senior government official to do so within 24 hours.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:14 IST
Pakistan to get 3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China's CanSino next month -minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan will import more coronavirus vaccines made by China's CanSino Biologics next month, equivalent to 3 million doses, the minister in charge of COVID-19 operations said on Tuesday. Pakistan began a vaccination drive last month with over a million doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by long-time ally China but is scrambling to get more supplies as it awaits WHO/COVAX/GAVI allocations of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which have been delayed.

"We will be getting the bulk vaccine by mid-April from CanSino, from which 3 million doses can be made," the minister, Asad Umar said on Twitter. "The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized, and packed in Pakistan," he said.

Coronavirus infections have risen sharply in Pakistan in recent weeks and outgoing finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the third senior government official to do so within 24 hours. Prime Minister Imran Khan had tested positive last week.

Pakistan was also due to receive a previously ordered batch of 60,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine on Tuesday, Umar said, and it expects to receive another shipment of 1 million doses of Sinopharm's vaccine this week. The Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines arriving this week are the first that Pakistan has purchased, rather than being donations.

Pakistan had been due to receive the first batch of up to four million doses of GAVI's total allocation of 45 million doses earlier this month, but that was delayed with AstraZeneca's Indian manufacturer citing domestic needs. Pakistan reported 100 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 4,084 new infections, with a national test positive rate of 8.8%.

The country has so far recorded 14,356 deaths and 663,200 cases of the coronavirus. Besides the outgoing finance minister, who was removed from the post on Monday in a government shake-up, President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak announced they had both tested positive for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suvendu combats former mentor Mamata for political survival in Nandigram

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate for Nandigram, is fighting not only to defend his hold over the key constituency but also for his political survival in the battle against former mentor Mamata Banerjee.The agrarian constituency in Purba Medi...

Rugby-Condensed Women's Six Nations to kick off on Saturday

The womens Six Nations Championship will kick off on Saturday with matches every weekend for four weeks, the organisers said, after the tournament had to be postponed from February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, the teams play...

Guatemala condemns killing of migrant on Mexico border crossing

Guatemalas foreign ministry on Monday condemned the death of a Guatemalan migrant in Mexicos southern Chiapas state, where he was reportedly shot dead by Mexican soldiers.Mexican newspaper El Universal and TV station Milenio reported that t...

AP crosses 9 lakh mark in total COVID-19 cases

Amaravati, Mar 30 PTI As the second wave continued to sweep the state, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday crossed the nine lakh mark in total COVID-19 cases as 993 more were added in a day.The cumulative coronavirus positives in the state touched 9,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021