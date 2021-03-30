German health ministers to discuss use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

Germany's health minister will hold a meeting with his regional counterparts at 1800 CET (1600 GMT) on Tuesday to discuss the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a health ministry spokesman said.

The meeting follows further reports by Germany's vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, of cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis (CSVT).

