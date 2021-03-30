Kerala reports over 2300 COVID-19 cases; Total caseload mounts to 11.21 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30 (PTI): Kerala logged 2,389 positive cases, including 13 health workers, on Tuesday, pushing the total caseload to 11.21 lakh and the active cases to 24,650, the state government said.

As many as 1946 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,92,365.

In the last 24 hours ending at 2 pm, 58,557 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate was 4.08 per cent.

So far,1,31,09,437 samples have been sent for testing.

Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases 325, followed by Ernakulam 283, Malappuram 250, Kannur 248 and Thiruvananthapuram 225, while Pathnamthitta had the least at 62, Health minister K K Shailaja said ina press release.

The toll has gone up to 4,606 with the addition of 16 recent deaths and the total number of cases has touched 11,21,931.

Of the new cases, 77 had come from outside the state and 2,115 were infected through contact.

As many as 1,32,355 people are presently under observation, including 3,861 in hospitals.

