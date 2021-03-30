Left Menu

China to finally to give COVID-19 vaccines for senior citizens but only a single jab

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:25 IST
China to finally to give COVID-19 vaccines for senior citizens but only a single jab

China has finally announced plans to inoculate COVID-19 vaccine to its senior citizens aged 60 and above but they would be provided only one jab without a booster as it is not recommended for now, a media report said on Tuesday.

According to China’s National Health Commission, (NHC) over 110 million people have been given COVID-19 vaccines in China so far but only for people between 18 to 59 years. People above 59 years are yet to be given the jabs, state-run Global Times reported.

China also says it has shipped 100 million vaccines abroad but yet to vaccinate its elderly.

China’s population of 60 years and above crossed 260 million, according to official data released recently.

NHC in its first official COVID-19 vaccination guidelines on Monday, suggesting seniors aged 60 and above get inoculated as current clinical research data showed that vaccination is safe for senior citizens.

It also noted COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not recommended for now, the report said.

The guidelines also noted it is not recommended for people under the age of 18 to get vaccinated for now. The guidelines suggested seniors aged 60 and above should get vaccinated, saying that the data from Phase I and Phase II clinical studies of four conditionally approved vaccines showed that vaccination is safe for this group, even though there is no data on the protective efficacy of the vaccines yet, it said.

Compared with people aged 18-59, the neutralising antibody titer of senior citizens after vaccination is slightly lower, but the seroconversion rate of neutralising antibodies is similar, the guidelines said. China has authorised five COVID-19 vaccines for conditional marketing or emergency use, including three inactivated vaccines, one adenovirus vector vaccine, and one recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine Although booster shots are still not suggested, Zhang Yuntao, a vice president and chief scientist of China National Biotec Group, a Sinopharm subsidiary told media on Sunday that the group has designed COVID-19 booster shots to effectively improve the durability of antibodies, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suvendu combats former mentor Mamata for political survival in Nandigram

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate for Nandigram, is fighting not only to defend his hold over the key constituency but also for his political survival in the battle against former mentor Mamata Banerjee.The agrarian constituency in Purba Medi...

Rugby-Condensed Women's Six Nations to kick off on Saturday

The womens Six Nations Championship will kick off on Saturday with matches every weekend for four weeks, the organisers said, after the tournament had to be postponed from February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, the teams play...

Guatemala condemns killing of migrant on Mexico border crossing

Guatemalas foreign ministry on Monday condemned the death of a Guatemalan migrant in Mexicos southern Chiapas state, where he was reportedly shot dead by Mexican soldiers.Mexican newspaper El Universal and TV station Milenio reported that t...

AP crosses 9 lakh mark in total COVID-19 cases

Amaravati, Mar 30 PTI As the second wave continued to sweep the state, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday crossed the nine lakh mark in total COVID-19 cases as 993 more were added in a day.The cumulative coronavirus positives in the state touched 9,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021