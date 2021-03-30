Over 4.57 lakh homes covered Goa govt's health survey amid COVID-19

As many as 4.57 lakh households in Goa were covered in a special community health survey conducted to ascertain the spread of coronavirus, the state government informed the legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply tabled in the House, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said during the survey, 5,271 persons, 1.51 per cent of the surveyed population, were diagnosed with influenza-like illness.

The survey, conducted from April 13 to 15, 2020 when the disease was at its peak, covered 4.57 lakh households, he said.

At least 740 people were found to be symptomatic, of which 720 were tested, but none of them had tested positive for coronavirus infection, the minister said.

